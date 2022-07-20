The Commonwealth Games will run from July 28 to August 8. Both the lawn and para bowls competitions will take place in Leamington from July 29 to August 6 and the cycling road races will make their way through the roads of Warwick on August 7.

Some businesses in Leamington and Warwick could be affected by temporary 'advertising bans' when the Commonwealth Games comes to town.

The advertising and trading measures will also have an impact on people wishing to place a poster, billboard or handing out flyers near the events.

This is because The Birmingham Commonwealth Games Act 2020 prohibits unauthorised businesses from associating themselves with the Games and temporarily restricts unauthorised advertising and trading in and around Game locations, including St Nicholas Park in Warwick, Victoria Park in Leamington and along the Cycle Road Race course.

Warwickshire Trading Standards said they are happy to help and offer advice to businesses during the Games.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) portfolio holder for community safety and fire and rescue, said: “These measures are necessary to protect the sponsors whose financial contributions are helping to pay for the Commonwealth Games and reduce public costs. Our trading standards service are happy to provide informal advice to businesses around what this might mean for them.”

A spokesperson for WCC said: "In the vicinity of certain Games locations at certain times it will be an offence to promote a product, service, or business to members of the public, for example by advertising on a poster or billboard or by handing out flyers or promotional giveaways.

"Exceptions exist to help minimise disruption to existing businesses. For example, the regulations do not apply to adverts displayed inside buildings or on enclosed land or to ‘business as usual’ advertising.

"Warwickshire Trading Standards officers will be available throughout the Games to provide help and advice and assist Warwickshire businesses to comply with these temporary regulations."

Warwickshire businesses can contact Warwickshire Trading Standards by emailing [email protected]