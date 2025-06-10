Something fishy is afoot in Warwick as town marks commitment to climate change with recycling scheme

Warwick has welcomed a visitor with a difference to highlight the town’s commitment to tackling climate change.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge recycled fish made from plastic bottles is touring the town, and was spotted in the market square at the weekend before moving onto Hill Close Gardens, where it will be for the next few weeks.

It started its journey in Pageant Gardens and may be seen in other locations around the town in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Jackie D’Arcy, with the fish. Photo supplied

The aquatic addition to the town was created to be part of Great Big Green Week – a nationwide week of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature, which runs until June 15 – and this year is themed ‘swap together for good’.

The fish was launched at the market square last Saturday (June 7), where it acted as a recycling point at Warwick market, collecting plastic bottles that will not only be used in school projects, but also go towards the creation of new Christmas lights in the town centre.

Once the fish has finished its journey around the town, the bottles used to make it will be also re-used by schools for artwork.

Saturday also saw a uniform swap shop take place in the town’s Visitor Information Centre, continuing the Great Big Green Week theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge recycled fish made from plastic bottles is touring the town, and was spotted in the market square at the weekend before moving onto Hill Close Gardens, where it will be for the next few weeks. Photo supplied

Great Big Green Week highlights the need for urgent action on climate and nature and will see around one million people across the country ‘swapping together for good’ as part of thousands of festivals and events aimed at protecting and restoring nature, lessening the impact of climate change, and strengthening communities.

Kelly Scott, Warwick town centre manager, said the fish is just one part of ongoing work in Warwick to promote sustainability and combat climate change, including regular ‘Town Tidy Ups’, as well as the new Repair Cafe at the Visitor Information Centre.

Conservation also plays a key role in the Warwick Town Vision, which launched earlier this year, with plans including: the facilitation of conservation-related discussions in relation to art and culture projects; work to improve air quality in Warwick; promotion of sustainable transport and linkages; and capitalising the town’s open green space to help keep residents and visitors healthier.

Kelly said: “Protecting nature, promoting sustainability and combating climate change is something we do all year round in Warwick, but we can always do more, which is why we’re getting on board with Great Big Green Week, and doing something a bit different to raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plastic bottles collected inside the fish will be used in school projects and will also go towards the creation of new Christmas Lights in the town centre. Photo supplied

“Our recycled fish is certainly getting people’s attention and highlighting some of the great areas we have in Warwick, as well as highlighting our ongoing commitment to sustainability.

"It still needs a name so we’re open to suggestions from anyone in the town – just let us know what you think it should be called.

“We’re also looking forward to seeing this initiative live on through artwork and other projects, reminding us of how important reusing and recycling is, as well as all of our other efforts that take place throughout the year.”