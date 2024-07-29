'Something for everyone' - Annual Dassett Country Show returns this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Dassett Country Show will return to the village of Avon Dassett this Saturday (August 3).

The show, which aims to celebrate the best of country life, will feature several demonstrations as well as around fifty stalls.

In the main ring, there will be a birds of prey demonstration, a classic car parade, a Ceilidh band and the ever-popular tug-of-war challenge.

Animal lovers can enjoy the show’s dog ring, where there will be several dog competitions and agility demonstrations, as well as rare sheep and hen displays.

Classic fairground rides, face painting, archery, a children’s train and a children’s entertainer will also be available to ensure the whole family has a good day out.

Chairman of the show, Chris England, said: “There is literally something for everyone. The emphasis of the show is to celebrate the best of country life.

"The Dassett Country Show is all about bringing the community together for a fun afternoon but also to raise money for our designated charities: Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service and The Farm Safety Foundation.”

The show will also feature around fifty shopping stalls and exhibitions selling and demonstrating a range of country produce and crafts.

It will also feature a grow and show tent offering several adult and child categories where budding gardeners can show off their homegrown produce.

There will be several food and drink refreshments on hand throughout the day, including the D&D bar, tea tent, burger van and Lock29’s Jammin Pizza.