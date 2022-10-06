Son wins long-running battle to build home in village near Leamington so he can care for his mother

Applicant Tim Eastwood told Stratford District Council that he would make sure that the two-bedroom two-storey property on an overgrown patch of land in the heart of the village would be in keeping with those of his neighbours and that a self-build scheme was his only hope of living locally with former council houses selling for £500,000.

It proved to be third time lucky for Mr Eastwood after two previous applications - in 2021 and May this year - were turned down by councillors and planning officers recommended that this one should also be rejected because, in their opinion, it did not meet the local need for housing after a survey suggested that it was bungalows that were required.

But committee members voted unanimously in favour of the plans after hearing there was support from neighbours, the parish council and the local ward member.

The centre of the village of Warmington.

Advertisement

Warmington and Arlescote Parish Council chairman Cllr Mark Burstall said that one of the issues with the previous applications was the size of the garage but this had been overcome by knocking the garage down and having a parking area instead.

And in relation to housing need he added: “There is a clearly demonstrated need here as the applicant lives with his mother and is her nominated carer. He now wishes to get married so needs somewhere else to live that is still close to his mother. The site is immediately opposite his mother’s house.”