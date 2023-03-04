Sonic boom shakes houses and windows in Rugby - did you hear anything?

“Our house shook. What was that?”

A sonic boom caused houses and windows to shake across Rugby today (Saturday).

At around midday many residents said they heard what sounded like an explosion, with some reporting that their houses shook.

The noise was caused by RAF Typhoons travelling at supersonic speeds south from RAF Coningsby, offering assistance to a civilian aircraft.

It is not yet known what caused the 'sonic boom' over Northamptonshire.

People in towns as far as Banbury and Market Harborough said the noise was frightening.

The Weedon Bec community said on Facebook: “I’m in Daventry. Our house shook. What was that?”

Another wrote: “It rattled the whole house, I thought the windows were going to go in. We’re still trying to peel the cat off the ceiling.”

Another commented: “I had to pull over as I thought I had blown a tyre, as the car shook.”

Northants Police and Leics Police both said that they have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the counties.