South Warwickshire author behind children's books, detective thrillers, comedies and histories releases memoir

This is Steve’s 25th book.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:47 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 17:47 BST
An author from south Warwickshire who has previously written children's books, detective thrillers, comedy and histories has now released a memoir.

Steve Attridge, who lived in Leamington for around 30 years but now lives near Southam, recently released his book ‘God, Rod Stewart & Me: Years of Mayhem & Madness’.

Steve Attridge, who lived in Leamington for around 30 years but now lives near Southam, recently released his book ‘God, Rod Stewart & Me: Years of Mayhem & Madness’. Photo supplied
This is Steve’s 25th book, which he said he was inspired to write to ‘celebrate youthful mayhem’

Speaking about the book, Steve said: “This is a quirky memoir. Embracing the forbidden fruits of the 1960s. Chaos, spiritualism and rock and roll of the 1970s.

"Touring with Rod Stewart and the Faces, inadvertently starting a riot in Harlem, finding dead bodies, encountering death and madness, and joining some of the weirdest and most bogus religions known to humanity.

"This is a story about the human mind at frontiers. It is also a real social history.”

In 2021, The Courier shared a story about Steve’s fiction novel 'Sometimes I Disappear', which he believed could be 'possibly the first Covid novel'.

Steve started writing 'Sometimes I Disappear' on the first day of lockdown in March last year and took just six months to complete the sci-fi novel.

It tells the story of a woman named Ali who lives on the now-devastated Norfolk coast with her Dad in 2040 and whose child and husband were brutally murdered.

‘God, Rod Stewart & Me: Years of Mayhem & Madness’ can be purchased at Amazon, Waterstone's and Foyles.

Steve says he is now working on more book projects.

