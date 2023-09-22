South Warwickshire author behind children's books, detective thrillers, comedies and histories releases memoir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An author from south Warwickshire who has previously written children's books, detective thrillers, comedy and histories has now released a memoir.

Steve Attridge, who lived in Leamington for around 30 years but now lives near Southam, recently released his book ‘God, Rod Stewart & Me: Years of Mayhem & Madness’.

Photo supplied

This is Steve’s 25th book, which he said he was inspired to write to ‘celebrate youthful mayhem’

Speaking about the book, Steve said: “This is a quirky memoir. Embracing the forbidden fruits of the 1960s. Chaos, spiritualism and rock and roll of the 1970s.

"Touring with Rod Stewart and the Faces, inadvertently starting a riot in Harlem, finding dead bodies, encountering death and madness, and joining some of the weirdest and most bogus religions known to humanity.

"This is a story about the human mind at frontiers. It is also a real social history.”

In 2021, The Courier shared a story about Steve’s fiction novel 'Sometimes I Disappear', which he believed could be 'possibly the first Covid novel'.

Steve started writing 'Sometimes I Disappear' on the first day of lockdown in March last year and took just six months to complete the sci-fi novel.

It tells the story of a woman named Ali who lives on the now-devastated Norfolk coast with her Dad in 2040 and whose child and husband were brutally murdered.

‘God, Rod Stewart & Me: Years of Mayhem & Madness’ can be purchased at Amazon, Waterstone's and Foyles.