South Warwickshire author's debut novel draws inspiration from her time in Singapore

Paula Greenlees holding her book Journey to Paradise, which was published in December 2021. Photo supplied

An author from Wootton Wawen has published her debut novel which draws inspiration from her time living in Singapore.

Paula Greenlees' book Journey to Paradise was published in December 2021.

Paula, who lived in Singapore for three years, said as a young mother there, she wondered what it must have been like as a post-war colonial wife miles away from the familiarity of home.

She said: "Despite the gloss and glamour of colonial living, women were frequently stuck in unhappy marriages, often unable to follow careers or have the independence to divorce if things went wrong."

Drawing on this, she created her novel.

Journey to Paradise follows the story of a young wife, Miranda Lewis, who hopes that her new life in Singapore will be a fresh start; a chance to run from her darkest secrets and to heal the scars from her past, but instead expat life becomes increasingly difficult.

So, when Miranda meets kind-hearted doctor Nick Wythenshaw, she begins to realise the depth of her own unhappiness and dares to hope for more.

Meanwhile, riots erupt across the region, and Singapore is becoming an increasingly dangerous place to be British.

As the danger draws ever closer to home, Miranda must make the toughest decision she has ever had to face - to choose between duty or happiness, and risk ruin.