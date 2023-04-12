The event will also feature local food and drink producers.

A family-run cidery in south Warwickshire will be hosting a new summer festival this year with live entertainment with food.

Napton Cidery’s Hillside Jamm event, will be taking place in a field near the cidery, on July 29.

Napton Cidery will be hosting a summer festival later this year. Pictured: Karin Roberts, Nick Geden and Charlotte Olivier. Photo by Mike Baker

As well as a ciders, the event will feature stalls selling festival goods as well as food and drink producers in the area, including Purity in Alcester; Windmill Hill Brewers in Leamington; Tacos El Pap in Southam and Red Bangers and Water Buffalo Ice cream – made from locally-reared water buffalo – both from Napton.

There will also be family activities such as magicians and face painters.

Co-owner of the Cidery, Jolyon Olivier, said he hopes Hillside Jamm can become a permanent fixture on the local calendar.

“It should be a great fun day out,” she added.

Napton Cidery is organising a summer festival later this year.

"The festival has got something for everyone and is family-friendly, with plenty going on with local music, food, entertainment and traders.”

The cidery is also known for its sustainability ethos, from harvesting through to packaging and in keeping with this, the festival is also banning single-use plastics and all visitors will receive a branded reusable cup to use throughout the day.

Businesses attending the event are also required to have compostable packaging.

The event is also donating one pound from every ticket sold to the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

Headliners for the music line-up include the award-winning When Rivers Meet, supported throughout the day by bands, including Loveday, from Leamington; Clemency Duo, from Leamington; The Hatstand Band from Rugby; The Folly Brothers from Napton and The Collective, fronted by the Cidery’s own taproom host Nick Geden.

Donna Hook, of the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We are delighted to attend the festival and are pleased to see the work Napton Cidery have done to promote sustainability at their event.”

The festival runs between 11am and 11pm but camping is also available overnight on Friday and Saturday.

Early bird admission tickets are available now for a limited time.

