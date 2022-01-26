South Warwickshire community group receives three-year funding boost for sessions to help residents' wellbeing

The Wellbeing group at Foundry Wood. Photo supplied

A community group has received a three-year funding boost for towards its sessions that aim to help residents with their mental health and wellbeing.

Achieving Results in Communities (ARC) has been awarded £83,753 by the National Lottery.

ARC delivers regular, weekly outdoor wellbeing sessions in Leamington and Warwick, as well as intensive adult wellbeing courses in Radford Semele and Youth Mentoring in Nature programmes to support school children with challenging behaviours.

Kath Pasteur ARC Director at Warwick Wellbeing. Photo supplied

The new funding - together with match funding from other sources - will be used to continue to deliver these services.

“We are very pleased to have received this three year funding,” says Kath Pasteur, ARC Director and session facilitator. “Post Covid, there is much need for support for people’s mental and physical health and wellbeing.

"We have seen a rise in demand over the past twelve months, and it’s great to be able to continue reaching those people who are struggling.”

The Wellbeing in Nature groups are inviting members of the public who may be struggling with mental or physical health or feeling isolated to join ARC’s Warwick and Leamington sessions.

Some of the Warwick Packmores Wellbeing in Nature Group making wreaths.Photo supplied

The Warwick group, currently funded by Warwickshire County Council’s Mental Wellbeing and Resilience Fund, meets every Thursday morning at the Packmores Community Garden close to Priory Park and the town centre.

The relaxing, friendly sessions involve mindfulness, gardening, crafts and socialising with others in the group.

A second group meets on Tuesdays at Foundry Wood in Leamington, offering similar activities. All groups are free to attend.