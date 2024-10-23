South Warwickshire councils advised not to move travellers on from safe spots of land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick and Stratford-on-Avon district councils are being advised not to move travellers on from safe spots of land – and potentially provide bins and toilets.

A negotiated stopping policy has been advocated by RRR Consultancy, independent researchers who were commissioned by the councils to assess accommodation needs for gypsies, travellers, showpeople and those who live on boats.

The work was done to inform the emerging South Warwickshire Local Plan, which the councils are developing jointly to set out which land is used for development over the coming years.

A report said that RRR's study “recommends” the policy.

Photo of the travellers that were at Myton Fields in Warwick in July 2018. Photo submitted.

It continues: “This involves caravans being allowed to alight on suitable pieces of ground where the encampment does not cause any danger, problems or nuisance to its occupants or the local community for an agreed and limited period of time, and if necessary, with the provision of services such as water, waste disposal and toilets.”

Up to now, the councils have tried to accommodate such needs on allocated sites, something the reports say they could do in addition to the stopping policy but not instead of, stating that relying on dedicated sites only was “likely to be ineffective”.

Tony Ward, a senior planning officer at Warwick District Council, sought to explain how it would work.

"If a family is crossing our area and settles, for instance, on a highway verge, our officers go out and assess those particular circumstances," he told councillors at this week's joint cabinet meeting.

“They will all be different but they will see if it is safe, whether there is any nuisance to people nearby and whether it can be tolerated for a few days, a short period.”

Noting it would be subject to a signed written agreement, Mr Ward went on to highlight the benefits of not instantly moving travellers on.

“What that does is move the problem on to somewhere else in your own district or a neighbouring authority, so this seems a more humane way of dealing with it,” he continued.

“It won’t work in every instance, it depends on the site characteristics, but the emphasis is on trying to look after their needs for a few days – we may even provide them with a wheelie bin to ensure things are kept tidy, things of that nature to work collaboratively with families.

“A lot are moving around, doing a circuit almost. Over time you build up a relationship, more of a feeling of trust. Hopefully you can then cut down on instances of things going wrong or conflict.”

The research is only a recommendation and no policy changes have been put forward yet but Stratford councillor Nigel Rock (Lib Dem, Bishops Itchington, Fenny Compton & Napton) described it as a “fundamental shift from previous years”, asking: “Has this approach been used successfully elsewhere?”

Mr Ward replied: “Yes it has. There are instances around the country where it is seen to be working.

“The report recommends that we explore and move towards (this) because it can save the authority money in the long run if it is instigated properly, rather than ploughing money into formal sites.

“You have to find a site, which can be contentious, you have to pay for its upkeep and management and you also have to set it up. You can’t always guarantee families will move onto them.

“It is a relatively new way of dealing with this issue but it has worked elsewhere.”

Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s head of development John Careford added: “It is a shift and reflects practice elsewhere. For the reasons given, transit sites don’t always work and temporary stopping places are a more flexible approach.”

Warwick district councillor Lowell Williams (Green, Kenilworth Park Hill) was broadly supportive.

“I read this as a very pragmatic piece of pre-policy,” he said.

“It refers to suitable pieces of ground with no danger or nuisance caused, so I took this as providing us with the opportunities to act in the best interests of the situation.

"I was pleased to read it because I thought it set out a sensible and balanced approach.”