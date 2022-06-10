South Warwickshire couple finally walk down aisle three years after winning ready-made wedding day - including a honeymoon at a holiday retreat in Upper Tysoe

Laura and Adam on their wedding day. Photo supplied

Laura Murphy and Adam Cherrington were over the moon when, in summer 2019, they were chosen in a public vote as the recipients of the prize - only to have to cancel their nuptials twice due to Covid-19.

The special day was also to mark new beginnings for the couple who have overcome personal heartache including the loss of Laura’s late partner – and daughter’s dad - to a fatal road accident on Warwick Road in Stratford 10 years ago.

The 42-year-old mum-of-two said: “The winner was being announced live on local radio in October and we were told the presenter would turn up at the winner’s house just after 8am.

Laura and Adam at Winchcombe Farm for their honeymoon break in Upper Tysoe. Photo supplied

"It got to about 8.40am and we hadn’t heard anything so we thought, it wasn’t us. As Adam stood up to leave to go to work he saw them outside.

“We were listening to the radio which was on a slight delay so we didn’t expect anyone to be outside but there they were. We were completely overwhelmed to have won.”

Laura and Adam’s prize consisted of a honeymoon from Winchcombe Farm Holidays in Upper Tysoe as well as a reception for up to 40 guests at The Crown Plaza in Stratford; a wedding dress from Boho Bride in Stratford; wedding rings from Cotswold Jewellers in Shipston, a cake from Caking and Baking in Leamington and suits from Albie and Lonnie’s in Rugby.

Laura added: “We originally planned the wedding for August 2020 and then again for May 2021. It was all very grey about when the restrictions would be lifted and it was giving me really bad anxiety so I just wanted to make a decision.

Laura and Adam with Laura's daughters. Photo supplied

“I was heartbroken. But I wanted all the build-up to the day and we wouldn’t have been able to go wedding dress shopping or have a hen do or stag do or any of that.

Laura said it was love at first sight when they met at Ettington Chase where they both worked five years ago.

It’s also a huge relief for Adam who, during the pandemic, had to take time away from the professional kitchens he loved, to work in care homes.

The 37-year-old said: “The delays to the wedding were incredibly frustrating but we knew the day was going to come eventually and the fact that people were losing loved ones to Covid put it into perspective.

“While it would have been lovely to get married in 2020, at least the time has come for us.

"It’s been a long time coming but looking on the positive side, we have had more time to deliberate over it and decide what we actually want on the day.”

The newlyweds have just returned from their honeymoon at Winchcombe Farm.

Co-owner of Winchcombe Farm, Jo Carroll, said: “We are delighted to have finally been able to welcome Laura and Adam to Winchcombe for their honeymoon, after so many postponements due to the pandemic.