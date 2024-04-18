South Warwickshire finalists join Lionesses at inspirational women awards

The Ladies First Awards judges. Photo by Karen Massey Photography

Inspirational achieviers from south Warwickshire have been named among finalists in the sixth Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Women Awards.

Finalists from across the UK were this week invited to a judging day at Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa in Leamington, ahead of an awards ceremony on June 13.

New categories are also among those being contested this year, including Sustainable Business Leader, Trailblazer of the Year and Inclusivity Leadership with a special Inspirational Women Award going to The England Women’s football team, The Lionesses.

The awards were unveiled at The House of Commons in January and are headed up by Ladies First directors Tracey McAtamney from Balsall Common and Karen Massey from Leamington.

Tracey said: “With over 300 nominations entering this year, each and every finalist should be exceptionally proud of their achievements.

“We strive to make every finalist feel special and like a winner, with goodie bags, certificates and professional head shots on interview day.

"A huge thankyou to Mallory Court, the Awards Team, all of our judges and sponsors Edwards Wealth Management Ltd, Alsters Kelley Solicitors and Pertemps for a fabulous day.

“We are beyond excited to announce that we are presenting our 2024 Inspirational Woman Award to the England Football Team.

“The Award is in recognition of their outstanding leadership which embodies true spirit, determination, unity and excellence.

"Also, for their profound impact on the world stage, inspiring and capturing young hearts around the globe.”

Here are the finalists from the south Warwickshire area:

Business Woman of the Year (Sponsored by Edwards Wealth)

Elinor Perry - Pentlands Accountants and Advisors, Leamington

Jackie Allan – Revolve, Leamington

Trailblazer of the Year (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors)

Helen Morton – Helen Morton Advocacy, Leamington

Lai-Yee Chung - Sanjay Foods/IXL Event Centre, Southam

Sustainable Business Leader

Hannah Teale – Diffuse Retail, Warwick

Lyn Lapworth – ECO for ALL, Arlescote

Claudine Pearson – Rubbish Friends, Stratford

Inclusive Leadership (Sponsored by Ash Family Law)

Anja Kozerski – Audley Binswood, Leamington

Business Resilience Award (Sponsored by Affiniti Search)

Emma Sansom – Flamingo Marketing Strategies, Leamington

Clare Everest – Everest Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Centre, Southam

Outstanding Entrepreneur Award (Sponsored by Chalmers News PR)

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry – Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington

Arabella Arkwright – Hatton Country World, Warwick

Sharon Varaitch – Build & Conquer, Warwick

Family Business of the Year (Sponsored by Benussi Law)

Tina Riley – Modern Homes, Leamington

Rising Star & Future Leader Business & Inspirational (Sponsored by Bia’s Kitchen Show)

Siobhan Lewis – Jewson, Leamington

Start-up of the Year (Sponsored by Audley Binswood)

Emma Field – Harmony at Home, Leamington

Naomi Weetman – Paintbox Blooms, Kenilworth

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry – Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington

Joanne Maddison – Maddisons of Warwick

Excellence in Technology & Innovation (Sponsored by Nomuda)

Perm Bassi – Unique Therapies, Warwick

Excellence In Health & Wellbeing (Sponsored by Air Aesthetics)

Jenny Davis – Arts Uplift, Harbury

Laura Dee-Patachi – Laura Dee Counselling and Psychotherapy, Stratford

Lisa Devine – Therapy and Fitness Centre, Leamington

Wellness Coach of the Year

Kirsty Heath – KH Bespoke Therapy, Bishops Tachbrook

Doroteya Goundry – Mission Nutrition Coaching, Southam

Excellence In Professional Services (Sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)

Katie Wilber – Cotswold Connected, Stratford

Jo Meakin – Audley Binswood, Leamington

Charity of the Year & Community Champion (Sponsored by Therapy & Fitness Centre)

Peggy King – ILEAP Charity, Kenilworth, Leamington and Stratford

Amanda Harris – Change Grow Live, Leamington and Wellesbourne

Cathy Wahlberg – Dassett Pottery Clay Club CIC, Southam

Volunteer of the Year

Emma Baker – CoppaFeel, Hampton-in-Arden

Jo Wheelwright-Horne – Sunday Lunch Club, Stratford

Amanda Burford – Packmore Estates, Warwick

Networker of the Year

Holly Nixon – The Athena Network: South Warwickshire, Warwick

Larissa Redman-Windsor – Southam Business Community CIC, Southam

Business Consultant/Coach of the Year

Anita Dinnes – BCSL Consulting, Stratford

Business Man of the Year (Sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)

David Blick – Warwickshire Gin Company, Leamington

Richard Gunton – Richard George Tailoring, Leamington

Steve Bazell – That Gin Company, Warwick

Jon Burgess – Jon Burgess Wellbeing, Leamington

Robert Singleton and Gavin Leach – Windmill Hill Brewing Company, Leamington