South Warwickshire finalists join Lionesses at inspirational women awards
Inspirational achieviers from south Warwickshire have been named among finalists in the sixth Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Women Awards.
Finalists from across the UK were this week invited to a judging day at Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa in Leamington, ahead of an awards ceremony on June 13.
New categories are also among those being contested this year, including Sustainable Business Leader, Trailblazer of the Year and Inclusivity Leadership with a special Inspirational Women Award going to The England Women’s football team, The Lionesses.
The awards were unveiled at The House of Commons in January and are headed up by Ladies First directors Tracey McAtamney from Balsall Common and Karen Massey from Leamington.
Tracey said: “With over 300 nominations entering this year, each and every finalist should be exceptionally proud of their achievements.
“We strive to make every finalist feel special and like a winner, with goodie bags, certificates and professional head shots on interview day.
"A huge thankyou to Mallory Court, the Awards Team, all of our judges and sponsors Edwards Wealth Management Ltd, Alsters Kelley Solicitors and Pertemps for a fabulous day.
“We are beyond excited to announce that we are presenting our 2024 Inspirational Woman Award to the England Football Team.
“The Award is in recognition of their outstanding leadership which embodies true spirit, determination, unity and excellence.
"Also, for their profound impact on the world stage, inspiring and capturing young hearts around the globe.”
Here are the finalists from the south Warwickshire area:
Business Woman of the Year (Sponsored by Edwards Wealth)
Elinor Perry - Pentlands Accountants and Advisors, Leamington
Jackie Allan – Revolve, Leamington
Trailblazer of the Year (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors)
Helen Morton – Helen Morton Advocacy, Leamington
Lai-Yee Chung - Sanjay Foods/IXL Event Centre, Southam
Sustainable Business Leader
Hannah Teale – Diffuse Retail, Warwick
Lyn Lapworth – ECO for ALL, Arlescote
Claudine Pearson – Rubbish Friends, Stratford
Inclusive Leadership (Sponsored by Ash Family Law)
Anja Kozerski – Audley Binswood, Leamington
Business Resilience Award (Sponsored by Affiniti Search)
Emma Sansom – Flamingo Marketing Strategies, Leamington
Clare Everest – Everest Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Centre, Southam
Outstanding Entrepreneur Award (Sponsored by Chalmers News PR)
Bianca Rodrigues-Perry – Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington
Arabella Arkwright – Hatton Country World, Warwick
Sharon Varaitch – Build & Conquer, Warwick
Family Business of the Year (Sponsored by Benussi Law)
Tina Riley – Modern Homes, Leamington
Rising Star & Future Leader Business & Inspirational (Sponsored by Bia’s Kitchen Show)
Siobhan Lewis – Jewson, Leamington
Start-up of the Year (Sponsored by Audley Binswood)
Emma Field – Harmony at Home, Leamington
Naomi Weetman – Paintbox Blooms, Kenilworth
Bianca Rodrigues-Perry – Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington
Joanne Maddison – Maddisons of Warwick
Excellence in Technology & Innovation (Sponsored by Nomuda)
Perm Bassi – Unique Therapies, Warwick
Excellence In Health & Wellbeing (Sponsored by Air Aesthetics)
Jenny Davis – Arts Uplift, Harbury
Laura Dee-Patachi – Laura Dee Counselling and Psychotherapy, Stratford
Lisa Devine – Therapy and Fitness Centre, Leamington
Wellness Coach of the Year
Kirsty Heath – KH Bespoke Therapy, Bishops Tachbrook
Doroteya Goundry – Mission Nutrition Coaching, Southam
Excellence In Professional Services (Sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)
Katie Wilber – Cotswold Connected, Stratford
Jo Meakin – Audley Binswood, Leamington
Charity of the Year & Community Champion (Sponsored by Therapy & Fitness Centre)
Peggy King – ILEAP Charity, Kenilworth, Leamington and Stratford
Amanda Harris – Change Grow Live, Leamington and Wellesbourne
Cathy Wahlberg – Dassett Pottery Clay Club CIC, Southam
Volunteer of the Year
Emma Baker – CoppaFeel, Hampton-in-Arden
Jo Wheelwright-Horne – Sunday Lunch Club, Stratford
Amanda Burford – Packmore Estates, Warwick
Networker of the Year
Holly Nixon – The Athena Network: South Warwickshire, Warwick
Larissa Redman-Windsor – Southam Business Community CIC, Southam
Business Consultant/Coach of the Year
Anita Dinnes – BCSL Consulting, Stratford
Business Man of the Year (Sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)
David Blick – Warwickshire Gin Company, Leamington
Richard Gunton – Richard George Tailoring, Leamington
Steve Bazell – That Gin Company, Warwick
Jon Burgess – Jon Burgess Wellbeing, Leamington
Robert Singleton and Gavin Leach – Windmill Hill Brewing Company, Leamington