South Warwickshire frailty service receives national recognition

SWFT has been working alongside Consultant Connect, a UK-founded telemedicine provider
By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:31 GMT
Eliza Griffiths, Consultant at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, pictured in the Frailty Assessment Area. Photo suppliedEliza Griffiths, Consultant at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, pictured in the Frailty Assessment Area. Photo supplied
A south Warwickshire health service’s frailty service has received national recognition.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust’s (SWFT) integrated frailty service, incorporating hospital and community services, has been awarded the ‘Health Tech Case Study of the Year’ for transforming Frailty and Elderly Care in the Health Tech News (HTN) Now Awards 2023/24.

The collaborative team has received this recognition alongside Consultant Connect, a UK-founded telemedicine provider.

Consultant Connect’s technology enables local teams (paramedics, General Practitioners (GPs)) and Advanced Clinical Practitioners (ACPs)) to talk to a SWFT consultant within 25 seconds (average connection time) and discuss the next most appropriate steps for a patient’s care.

If a hospital admission is not appropriate, a patient will be seen in their home environment and then managed on a virtual ward.

Virtual wards (also known as hospital at home) allow patients to get the care they need at home safely and conveniently, rather than being in hospital.

SWFT’s Frailty Team say they are keen to further develop their service by using available technology.

Eliza Griffiths, consultant at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are extremely pleased to receive this award and for our dedication to ensure patients are cared for in the right place first time to be recognised in this way.

“The experience of coming into hospital, especially for elderly or frail patients, can be extremely draining.

"Even individuals in good general health may exhibit signs of deconditioning during a hospital stay.

"Therefore, our Frailty Service aims, where medically appropriate, to prevent this strain by seeing patients in their own home.

“By providing care and conducting assessments in a patient‘s own environment, we can prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and assist a patient to recover better - improving their long-term wellbeing.

“Consultant Connect, alongside other innovations we have implemented, enables us to deliver hospital level care in a patient’s home.

"The technology allows experienced clinicians to communicate with ease, whilst assessments are conducted in the patient's home, ensuring patients get the right care in the right place at the right time.”

