South Warwickshire group that gives youngsters access to free books receives royal recognition

Julie de Bastion started Own Books in 2014 after an encounter with a young girl who had never had a book at home of her own.

Julie de Bastion receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service on behlaf of Own Books

A community organisation based in south Warwickshire that gives youngsters access to free books has received royal recognition.

And now, ten years later, the group has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service - the highest award given to voluntary groups across the UK to recognise their outstanding work and is the equivalent of an MBE.

Julie said: "All of us at Own Books are over the moon to receive this award and hope that you will share in our joy and honour in this announcement."

The charity has now grown to be supporting 100 schools across the country, who receive books from its supporter, World of Books, on a regular basis.