South Warwickshire hair salon shortlisted once again for national awards
Blush & Roses owner Charlie Byfield, and her team, have been named finalists in the ‘Best Colour Salon’, ‘Best Bridal Hair’ and ‘Best For Blonde’ categories.
The salon team are also Gold Finalists this year, which means they have been finalists for four consecutive years in a row – gaining top 10 and top 50 spots in the UK previously.
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small.
Charlie said: “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal clients, dedicated team, and the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for this exhilarating recognition.
"We remain committed to delivering exceptional hair and beauty services and pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the industry.”
The final of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards will take place on August 30.