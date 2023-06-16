Around £50,000 has been invested in the pub.

A south Warwickshire pub is raising a glass after reaching pre-Covid sales levels following a five-figure investment and business support.

Mark Peggram, the landlord of The Crown in Tiddington, says around £50,000 has been invested in the popular venue on internal and external décor as customer levels have started to increase.

Pictured (left to right): Russell Grant (Chamber), Hayley Lineker (Warwickshire County Council), Mark Peggram (The Crown), Councillor Tim Sinclair (Warwickshire County Council). Photo supplied

The work has been carried out in conjunction with Stonegate Pub Partners and Wensleys building contractors.

The pub has been a microcosm of the issues facing businesses in the region, with Covid restrictions, energy prices, food inflation and working from home all having an effect on the bottom line.

Mark used support on offer through the Project Warwickshire Business Support Scheme delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, to help boost trade.

It led to one-to-one support from Chamber business adviser Russell Grant who has helped Mark and the team create a marketing plan to drive more customers to the pub.

The team has also attended social media workshops in a bid to raise the pub’s online profile.

Mark, who has run the Crown with his wife Claire, for 12 years, said: “There is no denying that the past three years have been a challenge and even before that pubs were facing a range of issues.

“We’ve had lockdowns, rising costs and, also, changing habits to contend with.

“This is the first spring and summer where we’ve been able to operate without restrictions since Covid and we wanted to give ourselves the best possible chance of getting more customers through the door.

“We have invested in improving the overall look and feel of the pub with decoration and signage to make it feel really welcoming.

“When the Chamber got in touch to say there was support available too, we decided to apply because we saw it as a real opportunity to make sure we were doing everything we could to market ourselves.

“Russell has been really helpful and assisted us to create a bespoke marketing plan, which we are now using to grow the business. The workshops have made us much more active on social media, which is so important these days.

“We also explored grant funding opportunities and Russell referred me to the Warwickshire Business Green Recovery Grant Scheme.

"We also discussed recruitment and retention issues and Russell made a referral to the Warwickshire Skills hub, who have been very helpful and has led to us taking on a new member of staff.

“We’re now back up to pre-Covid levels and I am confident we can go beyond that. As more people return to local offices, that increases our lunchtime trade and we have a caravan park opposite which drives business our way.”

Russell Grant, business adviser at the Chamber, said: “We are thrilled to have supported Mark and the team at the Crown.

“The pub industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and was already under huge pressure before that, so to see the Crown performing so well and to have hit pre-pandemic levels is great news.