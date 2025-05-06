South Warwickshire riverside caravan park and moorings goes up for sale

Dovecote Riverside Caravan Park and Moorings in Bidford on Avon has been listed with a guide price of £1.25 million with estate agents Savills. Photo supplied by Savills

A riverside caravan park and moorings site in south Warwickshire has been put up for sale.

Dovecote Riverside Caravan Park and Moorings in Bidford on Avon has been listed with a guide price of £1.25 million with estate agents Savills.

The site is just under six acres and is split into a caravan park and two mooring areas.

Dovecote Riverside Caravan Park is an established holiday park, licensed for 40 holiday caravan units, with planning permission to operate between March 1 and December 31 each year.

Currently it is developed for 38 single static units – all of which are occupied with some owners having units for more than 20 years.

Dovecote Moorings is made up of riverside moorings, a touring caravan park with six pitches, and a two storey house which has been converted into office accommodation.

The site provides riverside moorings along the River Avon for up to 24 cruiser, wide beam or narrowboats and there is also a floating pontoon, known as Forest Bank Moorings, which provides 17 berths.

Kay Griffiths, director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills, said: "This is an attractive and well-established holiday park which benefits from river moorings.

"Sites like these rarely come to market so we expect this to receive healthy interest from both owner occupiers and investors looking to add further value and improve revenue generation through increasing mooring occupancy and reviewing the current pitch fees.”

For more information go to: https://search.savills.com/com/en/property-detail/c7330cc3-8352-40cc-9548-86cc6d5e1902