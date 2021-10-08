South Warwickshire Rotarians on course to hit £10k fundraising target after golf day

South Warwickshire Rotarians are certainly on ‘course’ to hitting their £10,000 total for local hospices following a recent charity golf day.

Twenty-two men’s ladies and mixed teams took to the tee to compete for prizes in a series of long and short-game competitions across 18 holes at Stratford Oaks Golf Club.

The event is the latest challenge organised in aid of The Triple80HospiceTrek by The Rotary Cub of Henley-in-Arden, building on more than £4,500 already raised by three of its members for Shakespeare, Myton and Acorn’s Children Hospices in Warwickshire.

The charity golf day event. Photo supplied

The octogenarian trio recently completed an 80-mile sponsored walk between Sharpness near Bristol to Wootton Wawen.

Golf day proceeds, which are still being counted, were collected, came from a raffle and auction, refreshments and local business sponsorship.

The day finished off with a meal and prize-giving ceremony in the newly refurbished clubhouse.

The winning men's team prize was presented to members of the oldest team in the competition, 'The Scramblers’ comprising Brian Bailey, Eddie Jones, David Harvey and Jeff Masters.

Winning team The Scramblers, from left, Brian Bailey, Eddie Jones, David Harvey and Jeff Masters. Photo supplied

Jeff Masters, who is also event organiser, said: “The theme for the event was 'Help for Hospices' and all our fundraising this year is dedicated to them following the harrowing year that they have endured.

“Doing the Triple80 Trek and the Rotary Club of Henley in Arden Charity Golf Day was a bit of a stretch, but we are delighted with the response and the day.

"We aimed to provide a gloriously happy day of friendly competition and judging by responses we achieved that.

"Already many participants have requested verbally and in writing that we put them down for next year.

The golf day trophies. Photo supplied

“We must thank all the donors and sponsors who generously donated and made such a large contribution, also the hospice staff who were such a help.”

Proceeds from the golf day are expected to take the Club’s Triple80HospiceTrek total to more than £9,000, with more donations also set to come in.

Local businesses supporting the event included Bookers, Burman Enterprises, Aspi Specialist Cars, Clarion Chase, Johnsons Coaches, the Navigation Garage, the Cowshed Café., Henley Dental, Aaron the Barber, Abigail the Hairdresser, The Co-op Henley, The Pound Café, Flower Power Henley and The Stratford Oaks Golf Club.

Jeff added: “Henley Rotary has for over 30 years supported over 40 organisations in the Henley Community and some desperate cases overseas.

"However, its numbers are dwindling, and the average age is close to 80 years.

“Unless we can get new members our regular contribution to the many organisations in Henley in Arden will cease to the detriment of the wellbeing of the town.

"Please look at our website and come and see us with a view to participating. If you are interested, please contact us on [email protected]”