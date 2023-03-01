South Warwickshire taxi driver fined after being caught smoking in his vehicle

He has paid the Fixed Penalty Notice of £50

A taxi driver from Stratford has been issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for smoking in his vehicle.

Licensing officers from Stratford District Council witnessed the driver, who has not been named, caught the driver in act while he was driving a Hackney Carriage vehicle.

Officers issued the Fixed Penalty Notice of £50, which has been paid.

Cllr Christopher Kettle, legal and community safety portfolio at the district council, said: “The legislation to prevent smoking in smoke-free places was introduced to protect members of the public from the harmful effects of second-hand cigarette smoke.