South Warwickshire taxi driver fined after being caught smoking in his vehicle

A taxi driver from Stratford has been issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for smoking in his vehicle.
Licensing officers from Stratford District Council witnessed the driver, who has not been named, caught the driver in act while he was driving a Hackney Carriage vehicle.
Officers issued the Fixed Penalty Notice of £50, which has been paid.
Cllr Christopher Kettle, legal and community safety portfolio at the district council, said: “The legislation to prevent smoking in smoke-free places was introduced to protect members of the public from the harmful effects of second-hand cigarette smoke.
“It is illegal to smoke in any commercial vehicle carrying members of the public, including taxis and private hire vehicles. The legislation requires all vehicles used for public transport to be smoke-free at all times which includes when they do not have passengers. Equally taxi drivers have a greater responsibility in that they need to protect the public health of their passengers.”