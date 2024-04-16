South Warwickshire woman to take on amateur horse race in aid of cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from south Warwickshire will take part in an amateur horse race at York Racecourse in aid of Macmillan this summer.

Pippa Harvey, from Temple Herdewyke, will join 11 other amateur jockeys racing in the Macmillan Ride of their Lives at the 53rd Macmillan Charity Raceday on Saturday June 15.

Pippa, who works for Avonvale Equine Veterinary Practice, has already started intense jockey training and is hoping to raise £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support as she prepare to ride a thoroughbred horse around the iconic Knavesmire in front of thousands of spectators.

Pippa said: “I quite like a challenge, and I was desperate to raise funds for Macmillan because my grandfather and my aunt passed away from cancer and my father was diagnosed last year.

“I do ride horses but have never raced before, so this event seems like a good challenge and a great way to raise awareness and as much money as possible.

“We have to pass a jockey fitness test, which is insane. We will have to wear all of the kit and weigh in before the race, and again, afterwards, everything will be treated as a normal race would.

"I’m absolutely terrified; I’m hoping I stay on and the horse I ride is going to behave. It will be scary, but I feel so honoured to have been selected to do it.”

The Macmillan Ride of their Lives will make a welcome return to the annual Macmillan Charity Raceday in 2024.

Last year, the raceday celebrated a milestone of raising more than £10million for Macmillan and other local charities since its inception.

The race meeting is recognised as the longest running charity raceday in the UK.

Megan Hayman-Tansley, regional fundraising manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We’re so appreciative of Pippa for putting herself forward for this year’s Ride of their Lives.

“It takes a lot of courage and dedication to sign up for a challenge of this magnitude.

"We can’t wait to work with the Pippa to raise as much money as possible for people living with and affected by cancer."

“The money raised helps us invest in initiatives like our £4.5m Macmillan Workforce Development Programme, which works with 20 NHS Trusts across Yorkshire and the North East to train nurses so they have the skills to become Cancer Nurse Specialists in the future.

"With more specialist nurses in the cancer workforce, we can ensure people facing a diagnosis have access the dedicated clinical support they need.”

Just by attending the day, people are helping raise vital funds for Macmillan and other charities.

People are encouraged to come along and support the riders on June 15. Tickets are now available on the York Racecourse website.