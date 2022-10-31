Southam air cadets to swim in support of military patients and their families

L-R: Warrant Officer Chris Storer-Rogers, Flight Sgt William Scott, Dave Watson (Fisher House ambassador and Invictus Games gold medallist), Flight Lieutenant Daryll Moreton.

Air cadets in Southam and their friends and families will be swimming lengths of the pool at the town’s leisure centre to raise money for a ‘home away from home’ for military patients and their families.

Members of 2028 Southam Squadron RAFAC have organised a sponsored swimathon to support Fisher House at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

Fisher House provides top class care for wounded servicemen and women who are being treated at the hospital and accomodation for both them and their families.

The event will take place at Southam Leisure Centre on Sunday November 27 from 1pm to 5pm.

If you want to take part in the swimathon call one of the organisers on either 07947 230311 or 07969 423585.

A donations page with more information about the event has been set up on the JustGiving website.

