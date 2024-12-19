Southam Christmas tractor run is taking place tomorrow (Friday) - here are times and route
The Southam Christmas tractor run is being held on Friday (December 20).
It is being held to help raise money for Galanos House in Southam, which is a Royal British Legion care home.
Charley Peake, the organiser of the event, said: “We are based in the Dallas Burston Polo Club grounds in Southam and we will then head out to all local villages and all to raise money for a local charity which is Galanos House in Southam.
“Viewing from Dallas Burston Polo Club is open to all from 5pm before we set off but please do leave before the convoy of tractors so you don’t get stuck behind us.”
Here is the list of calling points provided by the organisers and the rough timings
- Southam central - 6.15pm
- Flying fields – 6.30pm
- Napton – 6.50pm
- Stockton – 7.10pm
- Long Itchington – 7.30pm
- Bascote – 7.50pm
- Ufton – 8.05pm
- Harbury – 8.20pm
- Bishops Itchington – 8.40pm
- Deppers Bridge – 8.50pm
- Ladbroke – 9pm
- Back to Dallas Burston Polo Club.
All times are a rough estimate depending on the amount of vehicles taking part on the night.
So far more than £2,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe page.
To donate to the event’s fundraising page go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/qd4g6-southam-christmas-tractor-run
For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/540829081604400