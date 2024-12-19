Southam Christmas tractor run is taking place tomorrow (Friday) - here are times and route

The Southam Christmas tractor run is being held on Friday (December 20). Photos supplied by Charley Peake

Another Christmas tractor run is set to take place this week – travelling across the Southam area.

It is being held to help raise money for Galanos House in Southam, which is a Royal British Legion care home.

Charley Peake, the organiser of the event, said: “We are based in the Dallas Burston Polo Club grounds in Southam and we will then head out to all local villages and all to raise money for a local charity which is Galanos House in Southam.

A map of the tractor run route. Photo by Google

“Viewing from Dallas Burston Polo Club is open to all from 5pm before we set off but please do leave before the convoy of tractors so you don’t get stuck behind us.”

Here is the list of calling points provided by the organisers and the rough timings

Southam central - 6.15pm

Flying fields – 6.30pm

Napton – 6.50pm

Stockton – 7.10pm

Long Itchington – 7.30pm

Bascote – 7.50pm

Ufton – 8.05pm

Harbury – 8.20pm

Bishops Itchington – 8.40pm

Deppers Bridge – 8.50pm

Ladbroke – 9pm

Back to Dallas Burston Polo Club.

All times are a rough estimate depending on the amount of vehicles taking part on the night.

So far more than £2,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe page.

To donate to the event’s fundraising page go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/qd4g6-southam-christmas-tractor-run

For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/540829081604400