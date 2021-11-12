Southam College students raise £1,000 for homeless charity by sleeping on the streets on Leamington

Southam College students who slept out in the streets have raised £1,000 for a homeless charity in Leamington.
The sixth form students took part in the Helping Hands Big Sleepout 2021 on October 22, sleeping in the grounds of All Saints church with only their sleeping bag and essentials.
One student said: “It was a great experience. We got to hear from the charity, Helping Hands, and the work they do within the local community for both the homeless and vulnerable people. I was so glad to be able to make a difference to the lives of people locally and know just how much it means to the charity that we are able to do this, after the impact of Covid.”
Southam College would like to thank everyone who supported the students.
In total, the Helping Hands Big Sleepout 2021 has so far raised near £6,000. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/helpinghandssleepout2021