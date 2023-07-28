Southam firm team raises almost £20,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital

The group of colleagues from Newton LDP walked the length of Hadrian’s Wall in under three days for the cause

Colleagues from a Southam firm smashed their charity fundraising target as they raised almost £20,000 walking the length of Hadrian’s Wall in under three days.

The five-man team from land, development and property agency Newton LDP began their epic 86-mile trek in the searing summer sun at Bowness-on-Solway, taking in the famous historic landscape including the iconic Sycamore Gap, before finishing two days later at Walls End.

Despite the aching pains and roasting temperatures, they raised £16,677 plus Gift Aid of £2,909 – over six times their initial £3,000 goal – in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

The five-man team at Newton LDP after the end of the Hadrian's Wall challenge. Picture supplied.

It is a cause which is close to the heart of Managing Director, Richard Foxon, as his four-year-old daughter, Ella, received tremendous care and support from the hospital’s medical staff last year following a traumatic laceration to her hand.

Richard, who was joined on the challenge by colleagues Piers Beeton, Will Young, George Fox and Sam Jones, said: “It was really tough both physically and mentally, and probably more so than any of us expected, the hot weather made it even more difficult.

“Continually having to push ourselves through the pain barrier was challenging and a real life-lesson, but it was great to do it as a team, our shared determination and adaptability helped pull us through it together.

“We are delighted to have raised so much money for such a fantastic and worthwhile cause – one which personally means a lot – and I cannot thank everyone enough for their kind donations, we are overwhelmed.

“To raise as much as we have done makes the sore feet all worthwhile.”

Dearbhla Craddock, Senior Corporate Fundraising Officer at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, said: “We are so grateful to the amazing team at Newton LDP for supporting our wonderful children’s hospital.

“Charitable donations allow Birmingham Children’s Hospital to be at the forefront of what is possible, ensuring patients and families receive the best care, treatment, experience and environment. With your support, the hospital and charity can continue to transform the lives of some of the UK’s sickest kids.”

