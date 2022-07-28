Southam in Bloom gets £10k funding boost to enhance public spaces around the town

Southam in Bloom has received a £10,000 funding boost to help enhance public green spaces.

Formed in 1983, Southam in Bloom has built a series of floral displays on roads leading into the town.

The funding will also pay to establish new pollinator saplings on land earmarked by Southam Town Council.

The funding will be used to continue a 40-year tradition by building a series of floral planters and establishing native pollinator trees in local parks, enhancing local green spaces. Photo supplied

Southam in Bloom received the funding through HS2’s Community and Environment Fund (CEF) and Business and Local Economy Fund (BLEF), which are open to organisations impacted by the construction of HS2.

Southam is close to one of HS2’s largest construction sites in the West Midlands – Long Itchington Woods.

Last December, HS2 launched ‘Dorothy’ – a tunnelling machine which is currently boring a mile-long tunnel underneath the countryside to preserve the nearby ancient woodland.

Tessa Sadler, Chair of Southam in Bloom, said: “This grant will enable us to enhance the environment of Southam through an increase in the number of floral displays and blossom trees in the town.”

Cathy Elliott, Independent Chair of the HS2 Funds, said: “Southam in Bloom has served its community for the last four decades, working all-year-round to brighten the local area with floral and plant displays which are highly appreciated by residents.

"They are a great example of how the CEF programme awards vital funding to volunteer organisations impacted by the construction of HS2.”

HS2’s grant schemes are still open, for more information go to: https://hs2funds.org.uk/home/community-environment-fund/

Southam in Bloom relies volunteers to complete their summer and winter planting programmes. They also receive annual financial support from Southam Town Council.