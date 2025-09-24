Southam museum volunteers put together new book about the town

Volunteers at a museum in Southam have put together a new book about the town and its history. Photo supplied

Volunteers at a museum in Southam have put together a new book about the town and its history.

‘Southam – The Timeline of a Warwickshire Market Town’ is a look through the most notable dates, events and eras in the town’s long history, from Roman times to the 21st Century.

Three years in the making, and presented in chronological order, the timeline book has been researched, written, edited and compiled entirely by volunteers at Southam’s museum.

It is nearly 200 pages long, has a specially commissioned cover design, and contains nearly 80 illustrations and photographs.

Pam McConnell, who edited the book and designed the cover, said: “The timeline book draws together the threads of Southam’s long history into one attractive and readable volume.

“It should appeal to anyone interested in English social history, but in particular those who have a connection with the town.

"We also hope it will become a popular and useful reference work for everyone involved in managing the future of the town.”

More about the book

Through its long history, Southam has experienced war, fire, poverty, prosperity, decline and rapid expansion.

The book introduces characters and events involved in shaping the town, and also explains its local and national significance as a centre for transport and trade, and social, medical, educational and industrial innovation.

It highlights the town’s important buildings, many of which are still visible today.

There are chapters on the Holy Well, the Manor House, the Tithe Barn, The Grange, the schools, the Inns and the churches, with explanations of their roles in the town’s development.

It also describes Southam’s significant wartime involvement in both the 17th and the 20th Centuries as well as stories and legends from the town.

The book’s publication also coincides with the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Southam Heritage Collection group, and the book is being launched officially at the Southam Book Festival on Sunday October 12.

‘Southam – The Timeline of a Warwickshire Market Town’ is available to buy now online at: www.southamheritage.org or by contacting or visiting the museum. The price is £8 per copy (plus postage if required).

For more information about the Southam Book Festival go to: https://www.southambookfest.co.uk/2025exhibitors