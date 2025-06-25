Southam pupils' artwork chosen to feature in National Gallery exhibit

Artwork by pupils from Southam Primary School has been selected to feature in the National Gallery’s Take One Picture exhibition. Photo shows the artwork on display. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

This gallery encourages primary schools to explore a single painting from the its collection and respond with their own creative interpretations.

This year’s focus, Pieter de Hooch’s The Courtyard of a House in Delft, inspired a range of responses from schools across the country.

Southam Primary School’s digital artwork, which explores themes of architecture and emotional distance, was chosen for display at the St James’s Market Pavilion in London.

The public exhibition runs until October 7, showcasing young artists from Southam and across the UK.

Emma Longworth, Southam Primary School headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils’ selection to take part in such a prestigious national exhibition.

“In their work the children wanted to explore the shape of the building and the feeling of separation created by the turned-away figure.

"They used software to create digital art in response to these themes and came up with some really thoughtful and imaginative ideas.

Artwork by pupils from Southam Primary School has been selected to feature in the National Gallery’s Take One Picture exhibition. Photo shows the entry (bottom of photo). Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

“Being part of the exhibition is a wonderful achievement that reflects their creativity, hard work, and the dedication of our teaching staff. To see their artwork displayed in central London is a moment of real pride for our whole school community.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, portfolio holder for education, added: “I’m so pleased to hear about the inclusion of Southam pupils’ artwork in this national exhibition.

"This achievement highlights the strength of arts education in Warwickshire and the exceptional talent being nurtured in local schools.”

For more information about the exhibition go to: https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/whats-on/take-one-picture-2025-locations/take-one-picture-2025-st-james-s-market-pavilion