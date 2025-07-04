Southam residents rally around man suffering from brain aneurysm and bowel cancer
After the double blow for Mark Bourton, the Southam & District Lions Club stepped in to help the family “ in the most incredible way”.
Mark is currently undergoing chemoradiotherapy in an attempt to shrink the tumour he has before possible surgery.
Most weekdays, a members of the Lions Club drives Mark from Southam to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for his radiotherapy — and brings him safely home again.
This has allowed his wife Rebecca, who is a member of the club, to continue to work full time during Mark’s battle.
She said: “They haven't just offered a lift — they offered dignity, relief, and a sense of being looked after by our community.
"It’s something we will never forget.
“This isn’t a regular Lions transport service — it’s a gesture of pure compassion from my Lions family, who have gone above and beyond to support one of their own.
"We’ve created this GoFundMe [page] to say thank you.
“Even though this support was personal to us, we know the Lions give their time, energy, and love to the wider community every single day.
"If you'd like to join us in showing appreciation for the difference they make, please consider donating or sharing this page.”
To find out more about Rebecca and Mark’s fundraising campaign or to make a donation visit https://tinyurl.com/uxy6w3ns