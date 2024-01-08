Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising Burns Night Supper is being hosted by Southam 2000 Rotary Club later this month.

The annual event will be taking place at Harbury Village Hall on January 26, to mark the life and works of Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fundraising Burns Night Supper is being hosted by Southam 2000 Rotary Club later this month. The annual event this year takes place at Harbury Village Hall. Photo shows the event held in 2020. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burns Night itself marks the anniversary of Robert Burns’s birth on January 25 1759 and the traditional Burns Supper is an evening event that celebrates his life and work.

History can trace its origins back to nine of Burns’ close friends who decided to get together to mark the fifth anniversary of their friend’s death.

A traditional Burns Supper consists of haggis, neeps and tatties.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local, national and international charities, this year including Galanos House – a care home for the Armed Forces community, in Southam.

A fundraising Burns Night Supper is being hosted by Southam 2000 Rotary Club later this month. The annual event this year takes place at Harbury Village Hall. Photo shows the a previous event. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also offers on site care for at Poppy Lodge for people living with dementia.

The Supper has been organised by Rotary for more than 20 years, even continuing virtually throughout the pandemic, and will feature local piper Richard Jasper.

He has appeared on television and performed at venues throughout the world, including exclusive appearances at The Queen Mother’s Memorial Concert, Royal Opera House, St James’s Palace garden parties and The Orient Express.

Tickets are £40pp and include a three-course supper, whisky tasting with five malt whiskeys, cash bar and entertainment and the traditional address to the haggis, this year by Stuart Lawson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iain Wilson, Southam 2000 Rotary Club president, said: “Our annual Burns Night is a great social occasion that people, both inside and outside Rotary, attend year after year! It’s a great evening to celebrate Scotland’s premier poet.”

Other charities to benefit are The Bwengu Project - a Rugby-based charity that funds and undertakes various education and community projects in the world’s third poorest country – as well as international charities ShelterBox and Breast Cancer Now.

The evening begins at 7.30pm for 8pm and tickets are available by emailing: [email protected], or calling 0800 228 9104.