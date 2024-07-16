Southam taxi driver has licence revoked after failing to declare multiple speeding convictions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A taxi driver from Southam has had his licence revoked after failing to declare multiple speeding convictions.

The taxi driver was one of two, licensed by Stratford District Council, to have had their licence revoked, following a hearing by council’s licensing panel in June.

The 58-year-old from Southam failed to tell the district council of speeding convictions within the required time period.

Stratford District Council said that over a 10-month period, the driver had been convicted of three separate driving offences, all for exceeding the statutory speed limit on a public road (also known as an SP30) and received nine points on his driving licence.

He also informed the council of another speeding offence, an SP50 for exceeding the speed limit on motorway, which is pending a hearing at Warwickshire Magistrate’s Court in September.

The second driver, a 75-year-old from Honeybourne, Worcestershire, who had previously been suspended for a 12 week period in October 2023 for failing to inform the local authority of speeding offences, has been convicted of another offence, namely an SP50, which is also pending a hearing at Warwickshire Magistrate’s Court in August 2024.

Stratford District Council said the licensing panel considered that the drivers were no longer considered to be fit and proper to hold a Dual Driver (Hackney Carriage and Private Hire) licence and the decision was made to revoke both licences.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, chair of the licensing panel said: “Public safety is of paramount importance when it comes to considering whether a driver is fit and proper to hold a licence.

"On this occasion, the standard that Stratford District Council expects of its licensed drivers fell below that which is expected from both of these drivers.”

The Licensing Panel meeting took place on June 12 and both drivers had 21 days to appeal the council’s decision at the Magistrate’s Court, neither of which decided to appeal.

Therefore the licences have been revoked.