Southam teenager named 'Miss Junior Teen Warwickshire 2024' - and is heading to the national final

A teenager from Southam has been named 'Miss Junior Teen Warwickshire 2024' and will now progress to the national finals.

Earlier this year, Poppy Beck, who is aged 14, won the title after competing against hundreds of other teens in her category for those aged between 13 and 15.

Poppy said: “I am so excited to have made it to the final, it is a great achievement, as there were so many gorgeous semi-finalists.”

Poppy Beck from Southam has been named Miss Junior Teen Warwickshire 2024. Photo supplied

She now has a place in the final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain, which is due to take place on October 12 in Blackpool.

This will be one of the several finals in the Miss Teen Great Britain awards.

At the event, the finalists will take part in photo shoots, a beauty queen challenge day, and a pyjama diva party.

The winner will walk away with some prizes – including a cash prize, dresses from The Dress Studio and a sash and crown.

Speaking about the competition, Poppy said: “Making it to the grand final is a dream come true, the experience is going to be amazing, fingers crossed I will be able to win the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain Crown.

“During my time as a finalist I will be trying my best to raise money for the charity Together for Short Lives.

“They are an incredible charity, which supports children and their families living with life limiting conditions.

“I also want to support my local area in raising money for charities so this is something I am looking into at the moment.”

For more information about Miss Teen Great Britain, go to: https://www.missteengreatbritain.co.uk/