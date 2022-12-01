Southam toddler with rare form of cerebral palsy able to access specialised therapy thanks to grant

A three-year-old from Southam who has a rare form of cerebral palsy has been able to access specialised therapy thanks to a grant.

Izzy Blay was diagnosed at eight months old with a form of cerebral palsy called right sided hemiplegia, which affects muscle movement.

As a result, she experiences weakness, stiffness and a lack of control in her right side, making fine motor skills including the use of her hand and fingers a challenge.

Left to right: James Davies, Chief Executive of The Wigley Group, Katie Blay, daughter Izzy, son Alex and Matt Blay. Photo supplied

Izzy wears splints on her arms and legs to help promote hip and muscle development when walking but can find it difficult to keep her balance.

The Blay family received a £2,475 grant from The Wigley Community Fund for an intensive physio course with local occupational therapist Becci Johnson.

The course involved 45-hours of Constraint Induced Movement Therapy, with repetitive tasks and activities using both hands to practice movement and strengthen the muscles in Izzy’s hemiplegic right-hand side.

Katie and Matt, Izzy’s parents said: “Because Izzy’s condition is non progressive, early interventions through specialised therapy are key to her development.

“We are very grateful to The Wigley Group for the generous grant which has allowed Izzy to complete the course, she has responded very well as a result and continues to reach her goals.”

James Davies, chief executive officer of The Wigley Group and chairman of The Wigley Community Fund said: “We are proud that The Wigley Community Fund continues to support a number of local organisations and individuals.

“We are delighted to hear about the physio course and its positive impact on Izzy in allowing her to improve movement and enjoy more everyday activities with her family.”

The Wigley Community Fund was established to share £10,000 every year among individuals and groups based within a five-mile radius of its headquarters in Stockton. Applications are opened up twice a year, in March and September.

Also, in this cycle of funding, Harbury Toddler Group received £1,850 to go towards running costs, sensory experiences, and Christmas and Summer events.