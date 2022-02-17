Southam volunteer group will use grant to update information leaflets for two popular walks around town

Linda Doyle, Len Gale, Mike Brooks, and Pam McConnell of the Southam Civic Ideas Forum.

A volunteer group dedicated to improving daily life in Southam has been given a grant from a community fund.

Southam Civic Ideas Forum (SCIF) was established in 2000 to undertake practical projects that enhance the physical environment of the town.

The group will use its grant of £664 from the Wigley Group's community fund to produce updated versions of two popular public information leaflets.

The Southam Town Trail leaflet provides a guided walk around the town and an overview of the town’s history and important features.

By drawing visitors into the town, it also helps to promote its shops and other businesses.

The Holy Well Walk leaflet describes a picturesque circular walk to Southam’s Holy Well and beyond.

It tells the story of the 1,000-year-old, Grade II-Listed scheduled ancient monument - one of the oldest holy wells in the country - which lies about a quarter of a mile from the town centre and is thought to be its original water source.

Both leaflets were first produced in 2005 and the group will use its grant to update them to reflect recent changes in and around the town, and to pay for a print run of 2,000 copies of each.

This will provide enough copies for around three years.

SCIF member Pam McConnell said: “The leaflets have such an important role to play in promoting what the town has to offer both to visitors, and to new and existing residents, and to highlight some of its important history and heritage.

“We rely on the support of local business and grant-giving organisations, so we’re very grateful to The Wigley Group for helping us to update and do another print run of both leaflets.”

The next round of applications for the Wigley Community Fund opens between March 1 and 10.