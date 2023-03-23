Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
55 minutes ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
2 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
2 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
6 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice

Spa near Warwick shortlisted in three categories for global awards

The winners are due to be announced later this year.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:56 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:56 GMT

A spa near Warwick has been shortlisted in three categories for awards that recognise spas across the world.

Read More
More traffic disruption is due for south Warwickshire as preparations are made f...

The Spa at Ardencote, which is outside Claverdon, has been shortlisted in the World Luxury Spa Awards, where the winners are selected by international travellers and industry experts around the globe.

Most Popular
The Spa at Ardencote has been shortlisted in three categories in the annual awards. Photo supplied
The Spa at Ardencote has been shortlisted in three categories in the annual awards. Photo supplied
The Spa at Ardencote has been shortlisted in three categories in the annual awards. Photo supplied

It has been shortlisted in the following categories; Best Luxury Hotel Spa, Best Luxury Lakeside Spa and Best Luxury Spa Getaway, with the final results revealed in October.

The 500sqm spa, which was developed in 2022 as part of a £1.5 million expansion programme, includes both indoor and outdoor facilities.

Spa manager Holly Glynn said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in three categories in the World Luxury Spa Awards.

"The team has worked incredibly hard to create a spa that offers our guests the ultimate experience in relaxation and rejuvenation and we are thrilled that their efforts have been recognised in this way”.