The winners are due to be announced later this year.

A spa near Warwick has been shortlisted in three categories for awards that recognise spas across the world.

The Spa at Ardencote, which is outside Claverdon, has been shortlisted in the World Luxury Spa Awards, where the winners are selected by international travellers and industry experts around the globe.

The Spa at Ardencote has been shortlisted in three categories in the annual awards. Photo supplied

It has been shortlisted in the following categories; Best Luxury Hotel Spa, Best Luxury Lakeside Spa and Best Luxury Spa Getaway, with the final results revealed in October.

The 500sqm spa, which was developed in 2022 as part of a £1.5 million expansion programme, includes both indoor and outdoor facilities.

Spa manager Holly Glynn said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in three categories in the World Luxury Spa Awards.