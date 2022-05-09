Spa on wheels comes to Warwick ahead of 'wellbeing for life' festival in Leamington

The Mayor of Warwick with Caroline Jones of Zen Ten Spa during the pop-up event in Warwick town centre on May 5. Photo supplied

A ‘spa on wheels’ drew up in Warwick’s market square last week to celebrate the launch of Warwickshire Wellbeing for Life Week.

The Zen Ten Spa concept was the brainchild of Warwick mother-of-two Caroline Jones who has now spent seven years criss-crossing Warwickshire in the mobile treatment suite bringing therapies ranging from massage to reflexology and reiki to private homes, workplaces, sports clubs, care homes, hospices and events.

On May 5, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, went to the spa on wheels when it was in Warwick and enjoyed an Indian head massage.

He said: "Zen Ten Spa is an amazing contribution to physical and mental health locally, especially for those who wouldn't be able to access spas."

Caroline added: "Physical fitness and thus mental health improved for many during the pandemic but is dipping again now. We MOT and service our cars more often than we have health therapies.

"It's such a support and we don't do it enough – it's ridiculous.”

The event in Warwick was a precursor to the ‘Wellbeing for Life’ festival taking place in the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday (May 14).

The festival will feature more than 30 stands of NHS, local charities and organisations and will take place from 10am to 3pm.