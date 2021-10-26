Special awards handed out to several members of the the 1st Rugby Boys Brigade

Special awards have been handed out to several members of the the 1st Rugby Boys Brigade.

They were recognised at the group's annual enrolment service, where the highest award possible in the Boys Brigade, the Queen's Badge (equivalent to the Silver Duke of Edinburghs Award) was presented to Jorge Tejero by the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Deepah Roberts, representing the Queen.

Vice president of the Boys Brigade, Ian Rumbellow, also presented five President' s Badges to Wyatt Hill, Joe Keenan, Adam Morgan, Eoin Keenan and Callum Boughton and a Presiden'ts Commendation to Bobby Elson for outstanding personal contribution and dedication to the Brigade.