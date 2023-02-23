Special service will take place in Rugby this weekend to mark one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

There will also be a national minute’s silence at 11am on Friday February 24

A commemorative service will take place in Rugby this weekend to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The service will take place in St Andrews Church on Saturday February 25 at 11am.

There will also be a national minute’s silence at 11am on Friday February 24.

Over the last year, more than a thousand Ukrainian nationals began a new chapter of their lives in Warwickshire with more than 600 residents generously welcoming Ukrainian refugees to their homes, via the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Izzi Seccombe, said: “From the start of the war the people of Warwickshire stepped up and showed incredible generosity by donating goods, providing support, and opening their homes to enable Ukrainians to come to the UK and live safely. I am immensely proud of everyone who has helped to provide a safe sanctuary to those in need and for those who continue to do so. This for me is a testament to what a fantastic place Warwickshire is to live.”

As well as the service in Rugby, there will also be a dedicated service in Ukrainian at the Coventry Ukrainian Catholic Church on Friday February 24 at 10am.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: "As the war sadly continues, more Ukrainians need a place of safety, and the council are seeking new hosts in Warwickshire to help those coming to the UK as well as those already in Warwickshire who need to move on from their initial sponsorship arrangement.

"If you are interested in hosting Ukrainians, you can join the 'Homes for Ukraine' Sponsorship scheme. This bespoke scheme will offer a route to those who want to come to the UK who have someone here willing to provide them with a home. It will enable individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to volunteer accommodation and provide a route to safety for those forced to escape their homeland.