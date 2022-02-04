Spectacle of Light event will be launched next week at south Warwickshire art gallery and sculpture park

Compton Verney's Spectacle of Light will open on Friday February 11

By Oliver Williams
Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:42 pm
Compton Verney lit up in preparation for the new Spectacle of Light event starting on February 11.

A rural art gallery and sculpture park in Warwickshire is set to launch a dazzling new visitor experience next week.

The landscaped park and woodland, surrounding the historic Warwickshire gallery at the grade I-listed Georgian mansion, will be transformed by a series of stunning, night-time light installations, creating a magical illuminated trail under the stars.

The grounds of Compton Verney lit up in preparation for the new Spectacle of Light event starting on February 11.

Julie Finch, director and CEO of Compton Verney said: “Compton Verney is the perfect, safe place to meet with family and friends in the fresh air and our new Spectacle of Light is another fantastic, and new, reason for people to come and visit. We can’t wait to welcome more people to our grounds to enjoy art and creativity in the great outdoors.

The event will run until Sunday March 6.

www.comptonverney.org.uk

