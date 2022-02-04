Spectacle of Light event will be launched next week at south Warwickshire art gallery and sculpture park

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The landscaped park and woodland, surrounding the historic Warwickshire gallery at the grade I-listed Georgian mansion, will be transformed by a series of stunning, night-time light installations, creating a magical illuminated trail under the stars.

Julie Finch, director and CEO of Compton Verney said: “Compton Verney is the perfect, safe place to meet with family and friends in the fresh air and our new Spectacle of Light is another fantastic, and new, reason for people to come and visit. We can’t wait to welcome more people to our grounds to enjoy art and creativity in the great outdoors.