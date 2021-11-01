Speedo Mick 'filled with joy' by Rugby's warm welcome as he continues to brave harsh weather

Speedo Mick on the corner of Watts Lane. Photo kindly submitted by a reader.

A selfless fund raiser who is trekking across the country to gather donations to support the young and the homeless has been filled with joy by the warm welcome given to him in Rugby today.

Speedo Mick, full name Michael Cullen, is on a months-long, 2,000+ mile trek across the UK and Ireland, braving all weather conditions wearing just a pair of speedos.

This afternoon he arrived in Hillmorton and carried on until he reached a hotel in the town.

Keen to have a chat with him, the Advertiser waited at the hotel to meet him.

When he arrived it was a cold and wet, but he was singing and dancing with a family who had been walking alongside him for some time.

The Advertiser's (usually trusty) camera refused to co-operate, but we did at least manage to take a moment to speak with Mick.

He said: "I've had a fantastic response in Rugby.

"The week beforehand I've just been really tired and exhausted.

"The doubts were creeping in and then there were a few instances where I just thought, 'no, I'm not here for this'.

"Then I just thought, 'I'm not going to let them win' and I carried on stomping.

"Today is the coldest day there's been - I've still not got my gloves on thought.

"As you can see, this is about the sixth group of people who've been walking along with me today.

"I've had a businessman give me £300, I've had everybody give me fivers, tenners.

"Rugby's shown me loads of love. It just fills me with joy.

"It keeps my morale up, there's nothing better than to see people dancing and smiling and jumping. It gets my energy levels rising.

"I can't thank them all enough."

Tomorrow, November 2, Mick is set to continue his journey, braving the weather to head for Coventry.