Spitfire fly past and equine events were among many highlights of The Kenilworth Show during The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Professor Crump poses with Elisabeth Haimes, Johnny Haimes, Jessica Haimes (4), Phoebe Haimes (2) and Sally Reilly

A bumper crowd attended The Kenilworth Show as it returned for the first time in three years over The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

The event, which is organised by Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS) and is Warwickshire and Coventry’s largest one-day agricultural show, welcomed thousands of visitors from around the country to the Stoneleigh Park Estate on Saturday (June 4) to celebrate the best of the region’s agriculture.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the first time the event had taken place since 2019 after it was postponed due to Covid-19.

The equine show in the main ring.

Visitors enjoyed an RAF Spitfire fly over, equine events, dog shows, classic cars and Jubilee cream tea as part of a packed programme of events.

Classic favourites returned including the grand parade of livestock, Dog & Duck, a display of modern farm machinery and the Inter Hunt Relay, as well as homecraft and traditional livestock competitions.

The show also featured a Discovery Barn to help visitors learn more about agriculture, farming, horticulture and rural crafts.

Equine competitions and dog shows were also held throughout the day, with over 100 trade stands also setting up at the show.

Robert Dickin brushes 'Holywell Ruby', a Pedigree Hereford.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, said: “It was brilliant to be back after three years away and have the chance to host a celebration of agriculture in the region.

“This year’s show held added importance as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend and it was wonderful to see people come out in force to celebrate with us at the Kenilworth Show.

“It takes a monumental team effort to put on the show and our team has worked tirelessly for the last 12 months to be able to bring the show back.

“We would like to thank all of our sponsors and volunteers that helped to make the event possible this year and we look forward to being back again in 2023.”

The RAF Spitfire fly past.