A sponsored sleepout gave those taking part an experience of what some people face on a regular basis – and raised money for Rugby’s Hope4.

More than 40 willing participants made their beds in the car park by the Hope Centre in Newbold Road, with a number of teams and individuals taking part, all hoping to help the charity towards its fundraising target – and raise awareness of its work with the homeless.

The event started at 7pm on Friday and ran through to 7am the following day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was sponsored by Fish+, Yelland Savage and Really Awesome Coffee – and that helped to ensure there was hot food at the start and breakfast at the end.

Members of Rugby Labour Women's Group were joined by a number of Labour borough councillors for the sleepout and their team effort raised almost £2,500.

Among the teams taking part were Rugby Labour Women's Group, joined by a number of Labour borough councillors, whose average rate of sleep was one to two hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Louise Robinson, a member of the women's group, said: “It was bitterly cold, exhausting and painful trying to sleep on cardboard.

"It is unsurprising that ill-health is more common in people who are homeless and it is fantastic that Hope4 helps their clients access vital healthcare.”

Cllr Alison Livesey, Coton and Boughton ward, said: "A homeless person is cold, tired and often alone. I was thinking particularly of young people who might suffer a family row and run away.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr John Slinger, New Bilton ward, said: “All surfaces are hard. I imagine homeless people must feel that there are sharp edges, cold surfaces, cold attitudes and behaviour all around them. How positive it must be to find the warmth and support of Hope4".

With support from Horts Estate Agents and other sponsors, the team has so far raised £2,480.

Other teams taking part included First Stretton-on-Dunsmore Scouts, who have raised more than £1,140 and Lisi Aerospace, whose total stands at £358.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The overall total stands at £9,334 at time of writing, coming from 331 donations overall – the original aim was to get to £20,000 and donations can still be made by clicking here.

Labour Women's group member Philippa Morgan added: “I think the greatest fight is that of public perception, people say such disgusting things about the homeless.