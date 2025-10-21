Spooktacular Halloween treasure hunt returns to Leamington with more than £1,500 in prizes to be won
BID Leamington’s annual ‘Pumpkin Path’ will see participants hunt for clues in the windows of shops, cafes, and restaurants across the town centre between Saturday October 25 and Sunday November 2 for the chance to win a host of prizes generously donated by businesses.
This year’s frightfully fun family event will feature three trails, with participants tasked with finding an orange pumpkin in each shop window containing a letter clue.
Once the trail is completed, the letters will reveal the location of the Giant Coffee Cup, where entry forms can be posted.
Families who gather at least ten clues will be entered into the prize draw, while those who collect all the clues will be entered into the grand prize draw for a chance to win £250 worth of treats.
Entry forms are available to download at www.royal-leamington-spa.co.uk and can also be found at participating businesses as well as the Halloween stand on the upper mall of Royal Priors Shopping Centre.
Alison Shaw, Project Manager at BID Leamington, said: “The Pumpkin Path is now in its 10th year and remains a fantastic annual event enjoyed by hundreds of families.
"It’s a wonderful opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit while rediscovering town centre’s businesses, or even finding some new favourites.
"The event is always very well supported by our local businesses and we are thrilled to be offering some incredible prizes valued at over £1,500.
"We hope everyone has fun taking part in this year’s event, gathering the clues to find the location of our Giant Coffee Cup post box.”
The competition will close on Sunday November 2 at 4.30pm.
Entries can also be posted to BID Leamington, 35c Park Court, Park Street, Leamington, CV32 4QN, with the closing date for postal entries being Tuesday, November 4.
For more information about events in Leamington over the coming weeks and months visit https://bidleamington.com/events/
