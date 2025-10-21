Spooktacular Halloween treasure hunt returns to Leamington with more than £1,500 in prizes to be won

A spooktacular Halloween treasure hunt will return to Leamington town centre – and this year it is bigger than ever with lots of fabulous prizes valued at more than £1,500 to be won.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BID Leamington’s annual ‘Pumpkin Path’ will see participants hunt for clues in the windows of shops, cafes, and restaurants across the town centre between Saturday October 25 and Sunday November 2 for the chance to win a host of prizes generously donated by businesses.

This year’s frightfully fun family event will feature three trails, with participants tasked with finding an orange pumpkin in each shop window containing a letter clue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the trail is completed, the letters will reveal the location of the Giant Coffee Cup, where entry forms can be posted.

A poster for the event. Credit: BID Leamington.

Families who gather at least ten clues will be entered into the prize draw, while those who collect all the clues will be entered into the grand prize draw for a chance to win £250 worth of treats.

Entry forms are available to download at www.royal-leamington-spa.co.uk and can also be found at participating businesses as well as the Halloween stand on the upper mall of Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

Alison Shaw, Project Manager at BID Leamington, said: “The Pumpkin Path is now in its 10th year and remains a fantastic annual event enjoyed by hundreds of families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a wonderful opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit while rediscovering town centre’s businesses, or even finding some new favourites.

"The event is always very well supported by our local businesses and we are thrilled to be offering some incredible prizes valued at over £1,500.

"We hope everyone has fun taking part in this year’s event, gathering the clues to find the location of our Giant Coffee Cup post box.”

The competition will close on Sunday November 2 at 4.30pm.

Entries can also be posted to BID Leamington, 35c Park Court, Park Street, Leamington, CV32 4QN, with the closing date for postal entries being Tuesday, November 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about events in Leamington over the coming weeks and months visit https://bidleamington.com/events/

For a list of places around Leamington and Warwick to pick Pumpkins for Halloween visit https://tinyurl.com/39mtmpmb