2 . Brinklow Hill

An archer is thought to haunt the site of Brinklow Castle, on a small hill known as the ‘tump’. The spectre was spotted by in 2019 by people in a passing vehicle who said he appeared to be practicing archery. When they turned around, he was nowhere to seen. The site is said to be haunted by a Victorian ghost and has also been a site of UFO activity. Photo: Submitted photo