These ghostly goings-on in the area have been chronicled by an online paranormal database.
One Handed Boughton and the Dun Cow are familiar stories to Rugbeians - but there are plenty of other spooky tales in our borough.
Whether or not you believe in them is another matter! Either way, they offer fascinating tales, some based around our local history.
These tales all come from the website, Paranormal Database (www.paranormaldatabase.com), described as “a serious ongoing project to document locations with folkloric, paranormal and cryptozoological connections with more than 13,400 entries” – including this collection in the Rugby borough.
1. Rugby Theatre
The theatre is thought haunted by two ghosts. One spectre is reputed to be a man who fell to his death from the balcony and now haunts the stalls, while the other phantom is of an old actor who died of natural causes at home - but his love for the theatre ensured his return. Photo: Submitted photo.
2. Brinklow Hill
An archer is thought to haunt the site of Brinklow Castle, on a small hill known as the ‘tump’. The spectre was spotted by in 2019 by people in a passing vehicle who said he appeared to be practicing archery. When they turned around, he was nowhere to seen. The site is said to be haunted by a Victorian ghost and has also been a site of UFO activity. Photo: Submitted photo
3. Napton on the Hill
While two ghostly Elizabethan ladies traditionally haunt the area, the 1960s sighting shown in the image was of an older lady thought to have died locally about 20 years previous. Photo: The Paranormal Database
4. Fields around Dunsmore Heath
Perhaps among the borough’s more peculiar sightings is the ‘Dun Cow’. The beast is reportedly ‘of massive size’ with 18 teats. It was said to be slaughtered at the hands of mythical knight, Guy of Warwick. The legend has reportedly been used to scare children into going to bed. Photo: The Paranormal Database