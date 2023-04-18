Spooky stories: 14 reputedly haunted places in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

4 . Monk without a face in Kenilworth - St Nicholas church and the avenue path which leads to Bridge Street

This area is said to be haunted by a faceless monk who once inhabited the nearby abbey. Two people in the St Nicholas graveyard during 1997 thought they were being followed. They stopped, only to realise that the people behind them were their doppelgangers, going through the motions of their own actions moments earlier! Photo: Submitted photo