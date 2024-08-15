'Sport has moved on a huge amount': Record-breaking Rugby Paralympian looks back at his athletic glory
Dave Padgen met Rugby Mayor Simon Ward at King George V park in Long Lawford ahead of the Paralympics, which take place in Paris from August 28 - September 8.
He competed in the Javelin at Barcelona in 1992 finishing 6th. In 1996, he was back competing again in Atlanta. finishing 4th.
Dave, who lives in Long Lawford, also competed at two world championships in Berlin 1994 and Birmingham 1998 finishing 2nd at each. He then took top spot in the European Championships in 1999.
He said: “The sport has moved on a huge amount since those days and now athletes are dedicated professionals rather than hard-working amateurs like most of my team mates and I were.
"I remember with great respect athletes like Chris Hallam, who is sadly no longer with us, and of course Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson, who led the way as to what it meant to be a professional athlete.”
Cllr Ward paid tribute to his friend.
He said: "With the Paralympics just two weeks away, I thought it was a good time to give a big shout out to my good friend and former Paralympian Dave Padgen, who a resident of Long Lawford
“We met at the park and Dave was wearing his jacket from Atlanta 1996.”
Dave also holds the World and European records for mountaineering too. He was the first European with Cerebral Palsy to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, and first disabled person to traverse Mount Elbrus from north to south.
