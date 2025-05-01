Spring celebration event at community food project in Leamington
A free Spring Celebration event will take place at community food project near Leamington over the weekend.
The event, which will include Maypole dancing, family nature activities, music and a bar, will take place at Canalside Community Food in Southam Road, Radford Semele, between noon and late.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic.
Canalside Community Food is a community supported agriculture scheme for people in Leamington/Warwick area and surroundings.
For more information about the project visit the website https://www.canalsidecommunityfood.org.uk/