A poster for the event.

A spring fayre will be held in Kenilworth next month to raise money for the charity Save the Children.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place at at St Francis of Assisi church in Warwick Road on Saturday March 19 from from 10 am to 4pm.