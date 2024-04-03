Spring is here! Best places to see blossom in Warwickshire with the National Trust
With spring arriving, the National Trust’s annual blossom season celebrations have returned – including in Warwickshire.
Running for a fifth year #BlossomWatch encourages people to celebrate blossom.
Inspired by the Japanese tradition of 'Hanami', (which literally translates to ‘flower viewing’), the Trust is encouraging people to appreciate the temporary beauty of blossom that can be found in orchards, gardens, hedgerows and city parks.
Each month during spring, there are different blossoms to spot.
In April, look for clouds of white and pink blooms from apples, pears, plums and damsons. Pink cherry blossoms join the show, while hawthorns and rowans close the seasons in May and June with delicate white flowers.
The conservation charity also plans to plant and establish 20 million trees across England, Wales and Northern Ireland by 2030, with around four million of these being blossoming trees.
Fruit trees and new traditional orchards are being planted at National Trust places, while native and historic varieties such as blackthorn and hawthorn will be chosen to support nature in other spaces.
Here’s where you can see some of the displays of blossom at a National Trust locations in Warwickshire
Upton House – Edge Hill
The naturalised orchard at Upton is brimming with apple blossom.
Flowering cherries, with clouds of pink flowers can also be found in full blossom throughout April in the Wild Garden, outside the Pavilion Café and alongside the mirror pool.
Charlecote Park – Wellesbourne
Signs of springs are blooming all over Charlecote Park.
There are magnolias, viburnums, lemon-coloured forsythias and cherry tree blossoms in the parkland. Later in spring, wisteria and mulberry will flower and Lime Avenue at the site will see bees gathering the lime blossom nectar.
Coughton Court – Alcester
During the spring months the gardens erupt into a kaleidoscope of colour and the orchard, full of old varieties of fruit trees from apples and pears to plums and cherries, burst into blossom.
Packwood House – Solihull
There are displays of blossom across the gardens and parklands.
Between April 20 to 25 award-winning group, ARTconnects, will be running a series of workshops exploring the role of blossom in supporting biodiversity and food production as well as medicinal properties.
All the art created within the workshops will be on display at the property.