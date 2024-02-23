Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buckle up for Rugby Theatre’s new dark comedy.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is about the dysfunctional and self-destructive marriage between a history professor and his wife, witnessed in a searing night of dangerous fun and games following a drinks party.

Director Malcolm Fawcett said: “Ever since seeing the iconic film version of 1966 (Oscars for Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis, and nominations for Richard Burton and George Segal) I have been enthralled by this quite remarkable play.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scene from the show. Picture: Martin Pulley

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What makes it work so well is not just the superb writing by Edward Albee, but the way the plot twists and turns, leaving the audience never quite able to relax, such is the nature of the shocking personal revelations and jaw-dropping verbal confrontations!”

Audiences don’t need to know anything about writer Virginia Woolf to watch the show – the title is simply taken from a play on words with her name.

Malcolm added: “Squirm, be shocked, laugh and be prepared to feel more than a little uncomfortable at times, but most of all enjoy.”

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? takes place from March 9-16 at Rugby Theatre, with limited £12 Early Bird tickets available on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening shows (a saving of £4 on a standard ticket).

Advertisement

Advertisement

See www.rugbytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on (01788) 541234.