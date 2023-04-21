Register
St George’s Day Parade: Hundreds of Scouts across the district will be parading through Warwick

It is expected that about 400 Scouts will take part

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:27 BST
Hundreds of Scouts across the district will be parading through Warwick this weekend to mark St George's Day.

The parade of Cubs, Scouts, Beavers, Explorers and Squirrels will take place at about 9.30am on Sunday April 23, starting at the Warwick Racecourse and finishing at Warwick Castle, via Market Place. The map of the route is attached to the article.

It is expected that about 400 Scouts plus leaders will be taking part in the parade, in attendance of the Warwick Mayor and Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire.

